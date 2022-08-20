TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ 425 FPUS54 KAMA 200816 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 315 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 TXZ012-017-210000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ317-210000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-210000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-210000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ003-210000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-210000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-210000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-210000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-210000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-210000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-210000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ016-210000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ013-210000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-210000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ014-210000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-210000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ015-210000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ020-210000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 316 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$