TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

357 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

