TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 4, 2022

956 FPUS54 KAMA 050756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

TXZ012-017-060000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-060000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-060000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-060000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-060000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-060000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-060000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-060000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-060000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ010-060000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-060000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-060000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-060000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ018-060000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-060000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-060000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-060000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ020-060000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

