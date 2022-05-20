TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming

east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming east 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

