TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

161 FPUS54 KAMA 180801

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

TXZ012-017-190000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ317-190000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ002-190000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ007-190000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ003-190000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 40.

TXZ008-190000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ004-190000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-190000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-190000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-190000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-190000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ016-190000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ013-190000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ018-190000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ014-190000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ019-190000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ015-190000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 70. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-190000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

300 AM CDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

