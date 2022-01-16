TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

330 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

TXZ012-017-170100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ317-170100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ002-170100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ007-170100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ003-170100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ008-170100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ004-170100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ009-170100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ005-170100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ010-170100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ011-170100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ016-170100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ013-170100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ018-170100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ014-170100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ019-170100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ015-170100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ020-170100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

331 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

