TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

845 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

