TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

213 FPUS54 KAMA 081706

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

TXZ012-017-090100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-090100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-090100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-090100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-090100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-090100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-090100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-090100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-090100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-090100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-090100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-090100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-090100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-090100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-090100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-090100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-090100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-090100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1105 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather