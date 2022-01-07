TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

568 FPUS54 KAMA 071941

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

TXZ012-017-080100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-080100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ002-080100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-080100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-080100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-080100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-080100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-080100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-080100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ010-080100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ011-080100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-080100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-080100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-080100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ014-080100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-080100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ015-080100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

TXZ020-080100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

140 PM CST Fri Jan 7 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

