TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

023 FPUS54 KAMA 052021

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

TXZ012-017-061300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 9. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-061300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 10. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-061300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 3. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below

to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-061300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 6. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

10 below to zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-061300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny then becoming mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 5. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest

wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to

15 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-061300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 7. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to

13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ004-061300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 4. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-061300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 6. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below

to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to

12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ005-061300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ010-061300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 7. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to

12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-061300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 9. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-061300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 8. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-061300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 7. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ018-061300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 9. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ014-061300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 7. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to

11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-061300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-061300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-061300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

220 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 10. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

