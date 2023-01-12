WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

359 PM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London, Southern

Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York,

Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and

Southeast Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather