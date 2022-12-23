WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Suffolk County in southeastern New York... * Until 245 PM EST. * At 147 PM EST, showers with isolated thunderstorms producing damaging winds were located along a line extending from near Mattituck to 20 miles south of Southampton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Riverhead, Southold, Manorville, Wading River, Center Moriches, Mattituck, Southampton, Westhampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton, Fishers Island, Plum Island, Gardiners Island, Mastic and Calverton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather