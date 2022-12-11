WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 326 PM EST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather