WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 14, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1004 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield and New Haven. In southeast New York, Westchester. * WHEN...Until 115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1002 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, Meriden, Milford, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury, New Canaan, Wolcott, Sherman, Newtown, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden and Stratford. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.