AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 234 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 234 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southold, Sag Harbor, Gardiners Island, Shelter Island, Greenport, East Hampton, Hither Hills State Park, Springs, Montauk, North Haven and Orient. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.