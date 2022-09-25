WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

840 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union,

southeastern Bergen, Essex, Richmond, Kings and New York (Manhattan)

Counties through 945 PM EDT...

At 839 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Somerville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Passaic, Bayonne, Hoboken,

Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Bergenfield,

Coney Island and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4055 7425 4056 7421 4060 7421 4059 7429

4061 7431 4059 7446 4067 7440 4065 7445

4067 7446 4074 7437 4081 7435 4093 7400

4069 7388 4068 7389 4068 7388 4058 7383

4056 7401 4060 7403 4053 7410 4051 7426

TIME...MOT...LOC 0039Z 250DEG 35KT 4057 7464

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

