WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

641 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Western and central Suffolk county in southeast New York.

* WHEN...Until 945 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 641 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1/2 and 1 inch

has fallen in most spots, with some locally higher amounts of

1 to 2 inches possible along the north shore.

- Some locations that could experience flooding include...

Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Centereach, Shirley, Deer Park,

Lindenhurst, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Huntington,

Manorville, Stony Brook, Babylon, Patchogue, Middle Island,

Port Jefferson, Wading River, Center Moriches and Northport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

