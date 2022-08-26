WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 655 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk County through 745 PM EDT... At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hauppauge, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and isolated lightning strikes. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Isolated lightning strikes will pose a danger to those outdoors. Locations impacted include... Brentwood, Centereach, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Patchogue, Middle Island, Coram, Holbrook, Sayville, Farmingville, Yaphank, Central Islip, East Patchogue and Lake Ronkonkoma. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4071 7298 4073 7295 4074 7301 4072 7303 4076 7328 4082 7329 4094 7289 4070 7292 TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 270DEG 18KT 4079 7320 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...