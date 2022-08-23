WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1201 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following county, Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Commack, Huntington Station, Northport, Dix Hills, Melville, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood, Fort Salonga, South Huntington, West Hills and Sunken Meadow State Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather