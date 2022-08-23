WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1201 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

county, Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.8 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Commack, Huntington Station, Northport, Dix Hills, Melville,

East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood, Fort Salonga,

South Huntington, West Hills and Sunken Meadow State Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

