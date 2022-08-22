WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 349 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union and Richmond Counties through 430 PM EDT... At 349 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clark, or near Plainfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Elizabeth, Bayonne, Plainfield, Linden, Todt Hill, Port Richmond, Clark, Union, Tompkinsville, Westfield, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Hillside and Roselle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4059 7421 4060 7422 4060 7426 4059 7429 4061 7431 4060 7442 4062 7443 4063 7441 4066 7440 4066 7443 4074 7407 4061 7407 4058 7421 TIME...MOT...LOC 1949Z 261DEG 15KT 4063 7433 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather