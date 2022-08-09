WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York...

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Rocky Point to Farmingville, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Riverhead, Centereach, Manorville, Stony Brook, Middle Island, Port

Jefferson, Wading River, Mattituck, Coram, Smithtown, Rocky Point,

Mount Sinai, Calverton, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Selden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

