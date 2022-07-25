WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 407 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Nassau and Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 407 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms approaching. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen earlier this afternoon across portions of the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 1\/2 inches are expected over the area through 6pm. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Levittown, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Syosset, Mineola, Huntington, Westbury, Farmingdale, Northport, Oyster Bay, Hempstead, Hicksville, Dix Hills, Melville, Port Washington, Woodbury and Manhasset. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather