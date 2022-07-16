WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 1104 AM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Nassau and Suffolk. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1104 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Huntington, Oyster Bay, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, Lloyd Harbor, Locust Valley, East Norwich, Oyster Bay Cove, Upper Brookville, Huntington Bay, Mill Neck, Matinecock, Asharoken, Centre Island and Cove Neck. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather