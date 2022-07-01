WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 540 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Queens, Kings and Nassau Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 539 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coney Island, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jamaica, Flatbush, Levittown, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Coney Island, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Mineola, Woodmere, Westbury, Rockaway Beach and Kennedy Airport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4056 7395 4056 7401 4058 7401 4061 7404 4085 7357 4068 7342 4060 7342 4057 7357 4057 7376 4053 7393 TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 244DEG 28KT 4054 7399 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather