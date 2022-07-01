WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 428 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union, south central Bergen, Essex, Richmond, Kings and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Plainfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn and Rutherford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4061 7431 4060 7446 4066 7440 4067 7440 4065 7445 4067 7446 4074 7437 4076 7436 4077 7437 4090 7413 4089 7412 4094 7407 4071 7388 4065 7404 4067 7403 4067 7405 4065 7406 4059 7420 4060 7422 4059 7429 TIME...MOT...LOC 2027Z 238DEG 23KT 4062 7445 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather