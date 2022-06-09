WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

656 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PARTS OF THE SOUTH SHORE OF

SUFFOLK COUNTY THROUGH 745 AM EDT...

At 655 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Patchogue to near Davis Park to 27 miles

southeast of Robert Moses State Park. Movement was northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...

Patchogue and Davis Park around 700 AM EDT.

Shirley and Mastic around 705 AM EDT.

Manorville and Mastic Beach around 710 AM EDT.

Center Moriches around 715 AM EDT.

Westhampton around 720 AM EDT.

Riverhead around 725 AM EDT.

Southampton and Shinnecock Hills around 735 AM EDT.

Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and Noyack around 745 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4069 7305 4073 7295 4074 7301 4071 7305

4076 7306 4085 7287 4088 7277 4091 7273

4092 7249 4097 7246 4098 7241 4102 7236

4101 7234 4105 7231 4103 7227 4105 7227

4105 7225 4091 7222 4083 7246 4066 7304

TIME...MOT...LOC 1055Z 229DEG 46KT 4074 7301 4061 7298 4032 7293

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

