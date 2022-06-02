WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

243 PM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen.

In southeast New York, Rockland.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 243 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

New City, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Haverstraw, Suffern,

Tappan, Sloatsburg, Pearl River, Orangeburg, Pomona, Spring

Valley, Oakland, Hillsdale, West Haverstraw, River Vale,

Waldwick, Valley Cottage, Park Ridge and Airmont.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

