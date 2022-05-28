WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

232 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES...

At 232 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

New City, Ridgewood, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Nyack, Tappan, Pearl

River, Oradell, Norwood, Orangeburg, Spring Valley, Dumont,

Wyckoff, New Milford, Westwood, Hillsdale, River Vale, Waldwick

and Valley Cottage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

