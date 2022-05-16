WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 716 PM EDT Mon May 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR QUEENS...BRONX...KINGS...NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) AND SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather