NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Impactful snow and ice accumulation are no longer expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around two

tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow

and freezing rain during the mid to late afternoon hours, and

change to all freezing rain this evening before ending around

midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of

an inch.

* WHERE...Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and tree damage are possible

due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will move into the

region during the mid to late afternoon hours with the greatest

ice accumulations in mid to high terrain above 1000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

