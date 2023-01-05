NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

234 PM EST Thu Jan 5 2023

...Areas of Light Freezing Rain Possible Into This Evening...

Light rain is falling across the far northern Champlain valley

while freezing fog continues in the vicinity of Massena. Slick

surfaces are becoming increasingly likely for the evening commute

as a result. Bridges and overpasses will be the most susceptible

spots for slick road conditions and extra care should be exercised

if out and about this afternoon and evening.

