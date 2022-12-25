NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

908 PM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for a portion of northern New York,

including the following county, St. Lawrence.

Emergency management reported that flood waters from the ice jam on

the Raquette River have receded and evacuations have ended.

Therefore, the Flood Warning has been cancelled. However, persons in

the area should remain alert for changing water levels as ice jams

can be unpredictable.

