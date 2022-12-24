NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

931 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...Gusty Winds and Additional Power Outages Today...

Surface observations show gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph

with gusts 45 to 50 mph are occurring along the Route 11 corridor

from Malone to Chateaugay to Ellenburg to Mooers this morning,

with additional power outages. In addition, these winds are

producing areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibilities

below 1 mile at times, creating difficult travel. Conditions

should slowly improve by early this afternoon as winds abate.

