NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...Heavy snow will impact portions of southwestern St. Lawrence

County through 445 AM EST...

At 309 AM EST, heavy snow was reported near Hammond, moving

northeast at 10 mph. The main area of heavy lake effect snow has

shifted between Hammond and Gouverneur. Wind gusts continue to range

between 35 and 45 mph. The combination of heavy snow and strong

winds will continue to produce very low visibility and near

impossible travel.

HAZARD...Winds 35 mph or greater, and visibility less than a quarter

mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and ASOS reports at Ogdensburg, New York.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and will blow

around unsecured objects. Very low visibility will pose a

hazard to motorists.

Locations impacted include...

Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, De Kalb, Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton,

Richville, Edwardsville, Hammond, Hermon, Morristown, De Peyster,

Rossie, Chippewa Bay, South Hammond, Pyrites, Nelson Corner, North

Hammond, Jacques Cartier State Park, De Kalb Junction and North

Gouverneur.

Travel may be nearly impossible in this area with blizzard

conditions.

LAT...LON 4441 7579 4442 7579 4442 7578 4443 7577

4444 7578 4445 7575 4447 7577 4447 7579

4448 7577 4451 7575 4471 7549 4471 7546

4453 7513 4423 7548 4440 7584

TIME...MOT...LOC 0809Z 227DEG 8KT 4436 7564

