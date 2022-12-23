NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

215 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Saint Lawrence Valley and Northern Adirondacks in

northern New York.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts are expected tonight

into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

