NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 PM EDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...The northern Saint Lawrence Valley and portions of

Vermont along and east of the Green Mountains.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...The Champlain Valley and southern Saint Lawrence Valley.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

