NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...The Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York, and much

of Vermont away from the Champlain Valley.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...The Champlain Valley of New York and Vermont.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

