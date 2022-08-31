NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

456 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Franklin and

east central St. Lawrence Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Ozonia, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Debar Mountain, Lake Ozonia, Madawaska, Santa Clara, Onchiota, Azure

Mountain and Duane Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4442 7459 4459 7468 4476 7432 4449 7400

TIME...MOT...LOC 2056Z 251DEG 38KT 4453 7454

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND

SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire.

