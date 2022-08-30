NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

536 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON...

NORTHWESTERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHERN CHITTENDEN

COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather