NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

350 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Clinton, southeastern Franklin and northwestern Essex Counties

through 430 AM EDT...

At 350 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Adirondack Regional Airport, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Lake Placid, Wawbeek,

Harrietstown, Paul Smiths, Union Falls, Saranac Inn, Ray Brook, Lake

Colby, Rainbow Lake, Gabriels, Lake Clear, Upper Saint Regis,

Onchiota, St. Regis Mountain, Vermontville, Franklin Falls, Alder

Brook and Upper St. Regis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4422 7433 4441 7443 4460 7392 4426 7377

TIME...MOT...LOC 0750Z 250DEG 21KT 4435 7420

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

