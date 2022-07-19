NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

610 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from North Stockholm to near Potsdam to near Canton, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Canton, Norfolk, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Rensselaer

Falls, Morley, Degrasse, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman,

Heuvelton, Carry Falls Reservoir, Richville, Madrid, Lake Ozonia,

Waddington and Dickinson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

