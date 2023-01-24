WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 834 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...Light snow and freezing drizzle this morning... Patchy light snow and freezing drizzle will continue over western New York and toward the Finger Lakes this morning. Precipitation will be light with only a coating of snow, but where the freezing drizzle occurs, untreated roads may be slippery. Use caution if traveling. With temperatures at or below freezing, even if the road looks just wet it could be icy. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather