WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 830 AM EST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... An area of dense fog extending from the Lake Erie shoreline and the immediate Buffalo metropolitan area to the airport will continue to reduce the visibility in many areas to under a quarter mile at times. While the fog is expected to thin and dissipate as we push past 10 AM...motorists will need to be vigilant for rapid changes in visibility and should exercise extra caution when traveling through the area. When driving through fog...slow down and be sure to leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather