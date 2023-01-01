WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 824 PM EST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...LOCALLY DENSE FOG ALONG THE LAKE ERIE SHORELINE AND NIAGARA RIVER... Locally dense fog has developed along and just inland from the Lake Erie shoreline and Niagara River. Localized visibilities to a quarter mile or less are expected to persist through this evening and may expand further inland over time. If you will be traveling, you should slow down and be prepared for rapid localized reductions in visibility. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather