WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

341 AM EST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and

drifting snow today.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel

conditions.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE...Far northern Oswego county.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Erie county.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

Snow will taper off this morning with additional accumulations

less than an inch.

