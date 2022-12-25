WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1055 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO TARGET JEFFERSON AND

NORTHERN LEWIS COUNTIES INTO EARLY THIS AFTERNOON...

HAZARDS...The combination of a band of very heavy snow and winds

gusting to 45 mph at times is producing BLIZZARD conditions.

Visibility within the band is ZERO. Many roads are impassable, so DO

NOT attempt to travel in this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1052 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

across Jefferson and northern Lewis counties, along and north of

Adams and Carthage. This band will stay nearly stationary or

oscillate a few miles south through 1 PM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams,

Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor, Barnes

Corners, Southwick Beach State Park, Denmark, Sackets Harbor,

Henderson, Black River, Smithville, Philadelphia and Rodman.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 40 and 48.

SAFETY INFO...

Travel is impossible in this area with blizzard conditions.

LAT...LON 4369 7626 4378 7629 4382 7634 4387 7635

4387 7637 4396 7642 4396 7638 4395 7634

4402 7636 4405 7641 4425 7552 4410 7517

4397 7516

TIME...MOT...LOC 1545Z 136DEG 58KT 4394 7628

