WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

541 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE FOR

PORTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY...

HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting

to 55 mph is producing BLIZZARD conditions. In this band visibility

is LESS than a quarter mile. Do not attempt to travel in this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 538 PM EST, a band of heavy snow covered

most of the southern half of Jefferson county. The band is expected

to remain nearly stationary or drift a little north through 7 pm.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams,

Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Henderson Harbor,

Southwick Beach State Park, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River,

Smithville, Philadelphia, Rodman, Brownville and Lorraine.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 48.

SAFETY INFO...

Travel is nearly impossible in this area, with blizzard conditions.

LAT...LON 4422 7545 4411 7554 4409 7552 4393 7568

4388 7576 4388 7584 4379 7585 4379 7580

4378 7581 4365 7626 4378 7629 4383 7636

4387 7635 4384 7645 4387 7650 4391 7650

4396 7644 4395 7634 4401 7636 4428 7557

TIME...MOT...LOC 2233Z 238DEG 48KT 4322 7575

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather