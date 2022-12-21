WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

530 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible. The strongest winds Thursday night will occur on the

Tug Hill and particularly in downslope areas to the north of

the Tug Hill and down the Black River Valley. More widespread

strong winds will occur Friday.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects...such as Christmas decorations...

and shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of

winds.

