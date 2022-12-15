WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

135 PM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...VERY SLIPPERY TRAVEL THIS AFTERNOON...

A mix of rain, wet snow, and sleet will continue this afternoon

across the Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes. This will

result in very slippery roads in some areas as the mixed

precipitation results in a layer of slush on paved surfaces.

Motorists should slow down and adjust to conditions, it only takes

a small layer of slush to make roads very slippery.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Snowfall accumulations will range from 2 to 3

inches east of Walden, Goshen and Warwick, to 4 to 6 inches most

places west of there, to as much as 8 to 10 inches in the

highest elevations near Otisville and Port Jervis. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Orange County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

