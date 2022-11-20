WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1234 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A LINE OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE WESTERN

SOUTHERN TIER AND UPPER GENESEE VALLEY THROUGH 130 AM...

HAZARDS...A line of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of

up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a

quarter of a mile. This line is producing extremely heavy snow at

the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1230 AM EST, a line of lake effect snow

was along a line extending from near Jamestown West to near Mount

Morris and moving southeast at 15 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Jamestown, Fredonia, Geneseo, Salamanca, Dansville, Allegany State

Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Springville, Perry, Warsaw,

Avon, Colden, Westfield, Lakewood, Mount Morris, Gowanda, Pavilion,

Conesus and Falconer.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 8.

Interstate 86 between exits 6 and 23, and between exits 27 and 28.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall.

Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to

accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4200 7943 4227 7975 4299 7784 4272 7760

4267 7760 4267 7756 4259 7749 4258 7766

4253 7766 4253 7772 4241 7773 4199 7887

TIME...MOT...LOC 0530Z 314DEG 12KT 4214 7928 4266 7782

